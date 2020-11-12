It is victory of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas': PM Modi on Bihar results

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Thanking the people of Bihar for the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the just-concluded Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday termed the success as the victory of "the mantra of Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas".

"If you ask me today about the election results of Bihar, then my answer is clear like the people's mandate: the mantra of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' has won. The development has won in Bihar. Truth and faith have won in Bihar," he said, adding that the BJP's victory is the success of Bihar's people.

"Bihar's youth, mothers, sisters, and daughters have won! Bihar's poor has won, the farmer has won! It is a victory of the aspirations in Bihar. It is a victory of Bihar's pride," the Prime Minister said while addressing a massive gathering at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi to celebrate the party's victory.

He called Bihar a special state, terming it to be the land of democracy.

"Bihar is the most special state. I will tell my brothers and sisters in Bihar, you have once again proved why Bihar is called the land of democracy. You have proved once again that Biharis are aware," he said, adding the people of the state, along with the BJP workers, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, left no stone unturned to achieve the victory. (ANI)