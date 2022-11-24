"It isn't luxury resort...": Meenakashi Lekhi on Satyendar Jain's latest Tihar video

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Hours after a new purported video of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain having an elaborate meal inside Tihar has emerged, Union Minister and BJP leader Meenakashi Lekhi said that the AAP leader is enjoying facilities like a luxury resort inside the Tihar Jail.

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Lekhi said that those who were giving character certificates to others got exposed.

"Those who give character certificates to others have their own character getting exposed. Jail meant to house a criminal should be dealt with strict manner. There is food being served on platters, a masseur facility is available, it isn't a luxury resort," Union Minister told ANI.

"There's a conflict of interest, this man (Satyendra Jain) is a minister and the jail is managed by the Delhi administration. Thus they'll continue to exploit officials," Lekhi said.

Already the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is under attack after the footage of the minister Jain receiving an oil massage inside his jail cell was surfaced ahead of civic elections.

Addressing a press conference, the Union Minister said, "Satyendar Jain is the same Aam Aadmi Party leader who used to throw mud at other political parties. Now, he is taking a massage from a rapist. I would not allow such a person to even come close to me. Imagine that person massaging his feet. Despite all this, Satyendar Jain still continues to hold the post of minister. The shameless actions of AAP leaders like Jain getting massage from a rape accused are being noted by the people. AAP leaders say something and behave exactly opposite to it."

"There should be decency in politics. The behaviour of Satyendar Jain in jail is the character of the Aam Aadmi Party," she added.

She further said that there are prison manual rules for food and medical services in jail.

"Jail has jail rules, not Manish Sisodia's house rules. The arrangements for the management of the jail are governed by the rules of the jail. Seeing the footage, it seems that they have their own staff. Manish Sisodia should read the rules, don't know whose turn will be next," said Lekhi, while taking a dig at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

While targeting Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, she said, "Yamuna has become dirty while washing away the sins of the Kejriwal government.

She accused Kejriwal of 'failing to solve the problems of Delhi and said that instead of campaigning in poll-bound states for AAP's expansion to achieve his aim of becoming prime minister he should look to solve the problem of Delhi.

Soon after the new CCTV footage purportedly showing Satyendar Jain having an elaborate meal surfaced on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allowing the "outside food" to be served to the jailed minister.

A new video has surfaced in which jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain can be seen having an elaborate meal inside Tihar thus countering the claim made by jailed Minister Satyendar Jain in court about 28-kg weight loss due to inadequate food.

Tihar Jail sources also said that the Delhi minister gained 8 kg weight during his time in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kgs.

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said "One more video from media! After taking maalish from the rapist and calling him PHYSIO therapist, Satyendra Jain can be seen enjoying a sumptuous meal! Attendants serve him food as if he is in a resort on vacation!"



In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits.

On Tuesday, the minister's counsel Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra had alleged that Enforcement Directorate was leaking sensitive information to the media despite the order of the Court and undertaking given in this court.

However, appearing for ED, advocate Zohaib Hossain denied the allegations made by Satyendar Jain's lawyer and said that there is not a single leak from the Enforcement Directorate.

On the issue of the video of minister getting a massage inside his cell in Tihar, the Aam Aadmi Party however asserted that Jain was receiving physiotherapy.

Sources reported on Tuesday that the person administering massage on Jain was not a physiotherapist, furthermore, he has been identified as a rape accused too.

Jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, who was criticised over the viral CCTV video inside the Tihar, was being given a massage by an accused in a rape case, the official sources claimed on Tuesday.

The Tihar Jail official sources claimed that the prisoner, identified as Rinku, was "not a physiotherapist" and has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

"The masseur providing massage to jailed Delhi min Satyendar Jain is a prisoner Rinku. He's a prisoner in a rape case, charged u/s 6 of POCSO Act and 376, 506 & 509 of IPC. He's not a physiotherapist," the sources claimed.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday had claimed that the CCTV footage that went viral showing Jain being given a full-body massage was a "treatment for injury".

"Only BJP can make cruel jokes by leaking CCTV footage of an injured person's treatment... His (Satyendar Jain's) spine was damaged, it's on record," Sisodia had said on Saturday.

However, the Deputy Chief Minister's claim was refuted by the Indian Association of Physiotherapists.

The body also demanded an apology for "degrading physiotherapy".

Earlier on Saturday, the former PRO of the Tihar jail said that it cannot be physiotherapy as the video clearly showed that co-inmates were giving him a massage.

Sunil Gupta, former PRO of the Tihar jail told ANI that the video makes it clear that other prisoners of the prison were giving the minister a massage.

"Massage is different from physiotherapy. Physiotherapy is given in physiotherapy wards in the hospital," he said.

(ANI)

