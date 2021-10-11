IT Minister makes 1st call over BSNL's indigenous 4G network

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday made the first test call on indigenously-developed 4G technology, installed in Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) network for trial.

"Made the first call over Indian 4G network of BSNL (Designed and Made in India). PM Narendra Modi Ji's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat taking shape," tweeted Vaishnaw.

As per an earlier release of the Ministry of Communications, 4G technology from the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) is under the Proof of Concept (POC) trial in BSNL network at Chandigarh and Ambala. (ANI)