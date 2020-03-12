IT officials, CA held in bribery case in Rajasthan

Nagaur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an Income Tax Officer, an inspector and a chartered accountant here on Thursday after they were caught accepting a bribe.

The allegations were that these Income tax officials were demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant, as per a CBI press note.

The accused identified as Laxman Singh, Prem Sukh Didel and Suresh Pareek. A case has been registered under section 120B of PC Act 1988 (amended in 2018).

The arrested officials will be produced before the court on Friday. (ANI)

