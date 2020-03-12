Nagaur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an Income Tax Officer, an inspector and a chartered accountant here on Thursday after they were caught accepting a bribe.
The allegations were that these Income tax officials were demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant, as per a CBI press note.
The accused identified as Laxman Singh, Prem Sukh Didel and Suresh Pareek. A case has been registered under section 120B of PC Act 1988 (amended in 2018).
The arrested officials will be produced before the court on Friday. (ANI)
IT officials, CA held in bribery case in Rajasthan
ANI | Updated: Mar 12, 2020 21:21 IST
