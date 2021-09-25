IT raids on 2 private syndicate financiers in Chennai unearths undisclosed income of over Rs 300 cr

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The Income Tax Department has unearthed undisclosed income of over Rs 300 crore after it carried out search and seizure operations at 35 premises connected with two private Syndicate Financing groups based in Chennai.

"The Income Tax Department carried out search and seizure operations on September 23, 2021, on two private Syndicate Financing groups based in Chennai. The search operation was carried out at 35 premises located in Chennai," the Ministry of Finance in a press release.

The evidence found in the premises of the financiers and their associates revealed that these groups have lent to various big corporate houses and businesses in Tamil Nadu, a substantial portion of which is in cash.



As per the release, during the search, it was detected that they are charging high rate of interest, a part of which is not offered to tax. The modus operandi adopted by the groups revealed that most of the interest payments by borrowers were received in dummy bank accounts and the same has not been disclosed for tax purposes.

The ministry further informed that the unaccounted monies are disguised and brought into the books of account of the groups as unsecured loans, sundry creditors, etc.

Other evidence found during the course of the search revealed numerous undisclosed property investments and other income suppression by these persons, it added.

"The searches, so far, have resulted in the detection of undisclosed income of more than Rs 300 crore. Unaccounted cash of Rs 9 crore has been seized so far," the ministry informed.

Further investigations are in progress. (ANI)

