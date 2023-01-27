"It was an Islamic flag": Bihar Police clarifies on earlier claim of Pakistan flag unfurled at Purnea house

Purnea (Bihar) [India], January 27 (ANI): Bihar Police on Friday clarified on an earlier claim that Pakistan flag was unfurled at a house in Purnea district of the state on Republic Day, and said that the probe found that it was an "Islamic flag" and "not of any country".



"We received information yesterday that a flag of another country had been hoisted at a home in Purnea. Considering the seriousness of the claim, we conducted an investigation. We found that it was an Islamic flag and not of any country," Surendra Kumar Saroj, SDPO Purnea said.

A police official had said on Thursday that the Pakistan flag was unfurled in the Madhubani Sipahi Tola area in Purnea and it was removed.

"We reached the suspect's house after getting the information. The flag has been removed. The matter has been discussed with SDO Purnea. Action will be taken," Pawan Chowdhary, SHO Madhubani had said on Thursday. (ANI)

