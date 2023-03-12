Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that after 2017, the State government addressed issues like the absence of law and order and lack of transparency and today, the safety of investors and their capital is guaranteed.

He also said that it was challenging to bring investment to Uttar Pradesh before 2017.

CM Yogi Adityanath's remarks came during the inaugural ceremony of the Ankur Udyog's Integrated Steel Plant.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the state-of-the-art Integrated Steel Plant of reputed industrial group Ankur Udyog in Gorakhpur, the CM said, "Investment proposals worth Rs 33.50 lakh crore received in the Global Investors Summit are proof of the transformed atmosphere in UP."

"It is also indicative of the fact that today the state is moving forward on the right track and is ready to become the largest economy of the country," he added.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that a week back he had the opportunity to inaugurate Asia's biggest paint factory, Berger Paint's Rs 1000 crore plant at Sandila (Hardoi).

"Revolver of Webley and Scott, the renowned British firearms company is being manufactured in UP, Latest version of AK rifles made in Russia, BrahMos missile, and big aircraft are all going to be made in UP only," he added.

He said that today, the government is carrying out development works in every field under the PM's leadership.

The Chief Minister remarked further, "It depends on our thinking and methodology how we want to build our future. When there is an atmosphere of security, there is no discrimination against anyone, there is the solidarity of the forces of positive thinking, then good results are in front of everyone."



CM Yogi said that questions were raised as to what would be the target for the Global Investors Summit. Initially, the target was set at Rs 10 lakh crore. "However, when our teams went out in the world, investors impressed by Uttar Pradesh's law and order, sectoral policies and transparent system made investment proposals worth Rs 33.50 lakh crore at the Global Investors Summit," the CM said.

CM Yogi also pointed out that investment proposals have not only been received for the NCR, but also for Eastern UP and Bundelkhand, which have received investment proposals worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore and more than Rs 4 lakh crore respectively.

"All this is possible because the government is providing security to the investors, providing facilities like a single window system, online monitoring through the Nivesh Sarathi portal, and giving online incentives. Now the government is also going to provide the assistance of CM Fellows to help the entrepreneurs. All kinds of support is being given to the investors by the administration," CM added.

Appealing to the public for cooperation in the investment process, the Chief Minister said that investments should be encouraged rather than discouraged in the larger interest of the state as it is the basis of prosperity and development. "With a view to increasing investment, a provision has been made in the budget to develop two new industrial areas (in Gorakhpur and Jhansi). The investments will increase endless possibilities of employment, while migration of youth will stop and Uttar Pradesh will get the benefit of their talent," Yogi asserted.

The Chief Minister said that the government is giving huge exemptions in GST to new industries only to provide employment to the youth.

Appreciating the General Manager of Canara Bank for giving a loan of Rs 400 crore for the establishment of an Integrated Steel Plant, the Chief Minister said that the bank also took a risk during the Covid-19 period.

He said that the government is making efforts to increase the CD ratio through bankers. Earlier the CD ratio was less than 46 per cent, today it has increased to 55 per cent.

"The target is to make it more than 60 per cent. With the increase in the CD ratio, the youth will be able to get more loans and they will be able to move forward strongly on the path of self-reliance by joining employment and self-employment campaigns," the CM said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the need to link industries with institutions.

He said that the youth of ITIs, polytechnics and colleges should be linked with industry apprenticeship.

"Industry and government will each will give them part of the honorarium. This will create skilled manpower on a large scale. The youth of UP will not need to go anywhere else. The Chief Minister said that the association of the industry and the institution would contribute to the skilled manpower along with the scale," he added. (ANI)

