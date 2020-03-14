It was former PM Vajpayee's vision to AIIMS across India: Harsh Vardhan

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that the was the vision of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee that All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have been set up in other parts of the country besides New Delhi.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of AIIMS Rishikesh, Harsh Vardhan said: "We have 22 AIIMS in India. Now, We are aiming for at least one AIIMS in each state. We understand that every medical aspirant wants to take admission in AIIMS. It was the vision of Atal Bihari Vajpayee that we have AIIMS in other parts of the country, not just in Delhi."

"I am happy that most of the work has been completed in AIIMS Rishikesh. It is having all the facilities needed for medical education," he added.

Harsh Vardhan, a doctor himself, said that the medical profession is a profession of service but nowadays, it is facing hard times.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was the chief guest at the convocation. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, AIIMS Director Dr Ravikant were also present on the occasion. (ANI)