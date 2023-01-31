"It was good": Farooq Abdullah lauds President Murmu's inaugural address in Parliament

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): National Conference (NC) MP Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday lauded the President Droupadi Murmu's address to MPs of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session of the Parliament, hailing it as a "good address".

"It was good. It was a good address," Abdullah told ANI.

However, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the President's address reiterates Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's stand.

"President's address reiterates what government wants and does. Naturally, the President presents the government's statement. Still, we respect the President's Address. When discussion on the Address will be done in the House, we'll present our views," the senior Congress party leader told ANI.

Pointing that there was no mention of the unemployment issue in the President's Address, Chowdhury said that the citizens can see only the failures of the government.

"There are a lot of issues against the government. We'll raise these issues in Parliament one after another. There was nothing on unemployment in President's Address. We and the citizens can see only the failures of the Govt. They only speak but don't do," he said.

President Droupadi Murmu earlier today addressed the joint session of the Parliament ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session.

The President touched upon several issues in her address including defence, space, women empowerment, the importance of duties during the Amrit Kaal to build a developed India etc.

Underlining the role of political stability in the country's development, President Droupadi Murmu said that India is in a better position as compared to other countries due to the decisions taken in the national interest by the central government.

Addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in Parliament today President Murmu said, "The benefit of a stable and decisive government is being reaped by us against the biggest crisis in 100 years and in tackling the situation that arose after it. Wherever there is political instability anywhere in the world, those countries are surrounded by a massive crisis. But due to the decisions my government took in the national interest, India is in a better position as compared to other countries."

Murmu expressed her gratitude to citizens for electing a stable government for two consecutive terms and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has been identified as a decisive government.

"My government always kept the country's interest paramount, showed the will to completely change the policy strategy," she said.

"By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build an India that will be 'Aatmanirbhar' and capable to fulfill its humanitarian duties," President Murmu added while highlighting the role of duty during the Amrit Kaal.

The budget session that began today with the President's address will take place in 27 sittings till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. The first part of the session will conclude on February 13. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session and will conclude on April 6. (ANI)