It was govt's decision to promote Rakesh Maria as DG Home Guard: Former Maha bureaucrat KP Bakshi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Former Additional Chief Secretary (Home), KP Bakshi on Tuesday said that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria was promoted to Director General rank based on the then state government's decision.

Maria has opened up about the Sheena Bora murder case in his book titled 'Let Me Say It Now'.

In the book, Maria showed disappointment in the manner he was promoted and transferred and wrote, "I was informed about my transfer via a text message by the then ACS Home KP Bakshi."

When asked about this, Bakshi told ANI, "Yes, I informed him (Maria) via SMS that he has been promoted to DG Home Guards and that was a government decision. Later, we sent him an official letter too."

Talking about the Sheena Bora murder case, Bakshi stated that he asked Maria via media platforms to carry on with the investigation in the case but he showed "no willingness".

Talking about Maria's transfer, Bakshi said, "It was a promotion. He was promoted to DG rank and Ahmed Javed was a year senior to him, so he was made Commissioner of Mumbai Police after Rakesh Maria was promoted to DG Home Guard."

Talking about the allegations made by Maria in his book that the then Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Ahmed Javed knew Peter Mukherjee and they were seen together in Eid party, Bakshi replied, "It's nothing like that. Bureaucrats do meet in parties and events. It has nothing to do to this case."

In his book, Maria has blamed another Mumbai top cop, Additional Director General (ADG) ATS Deven Bharti, for misleading him during the investigation in Sheena Bora murder case in which Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea were accused of murdering their daughter (Sheena).

The writer has alleged in his book that Bharti never disclosed to him initially that he was acquainted with Peter. He said that he was surprised at Peter calling the then Joint CP (Law and Order) Deven Bharti by his first name Deven.

He has suspected in his book that "someone" had briefed the Chief Minister "wrongly" in his name that Peter was not involved in Sheena's murder. Connecting Sheena murder case probe with his transfer, Maria said: "When Peter informed that he had reported about Sheena's missing in 2012 to 'Deven', I was surprisingly promoted and transferred as DG Home guards."

The writer also raised suspicion over the appointment of his immediate successor Ahmed Javed as Mumbai Police Commissioner by hinting his relation with Mukerjea family. (ANI)

