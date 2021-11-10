It was my responsibility to explain SC's Ayodhya verdict, says Salman Khurshid on his new book

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Former union minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who recently launched his book on the Ayodhya verdict, on Tuesday said that it was his responsibility to explain the verdict of a Court to whom he was once associated.

Speaking to ANI, Khurshid said, "People used to think that it will take 100 years for the verdict to come. After the verdict, people started giving opinions perhaps without reading it or understanding that what, why or how did Supreme Court give the judgement."



"So, it was my responsibility to explain the verdict of a Court I am associated with. I agreed it is a very good judgement, a way of applying ointment to the situation we have in the nation today and an attempt to ensure that something like this does not happen again," he said.

The Supreme Court in its order on November 9, 2019, directed the central government to hand over the 2.77 acres of disputed land to a trust, set up for the construction and management of a Ram temple.

A five-judge Constitution bench presided by the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had also directed that a suitable plot of land admeasuring five acres be handed over to the Sunni Central Waqf Board granting it the liberty to construct a mosque at the alternate site. (ANI)

