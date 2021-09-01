It was NC's mistake not to participate in panchayat polls: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 1 (ANI): During the Parliamentary Outreach Program for the Empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions of Jammu and Kashmir held in Srinagar on Tuesday, National Conference leader Dr Farooq Abdullah said that it was his party's mistake not to participate in the Panchayat elections and he regretted it.

While talking to ANI after the program, Abdullah said that his party will surely participate in the next elections.

"Our party will not only participate in elections, but will also win. If they conduct fair elections, we will surely win and National Conference will emerge as the largest party," Abdullah said.

"Covid 19 brought a lot of destruction. It stopped trade. Also, the situation in our neighboring nations is also not good. There is Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, how are their conditions right now? If any of our neighbors say that his condition is normal, then it is not so," said Abdullah to ANI on the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic on India and its neighbouring countries.

On the issue of security of the valley, he added, "The issue of security needs attention. If Panchayat, DDC members want to work and progress, then their security is extremely important. Five workers from BJP were killed; one from the Apna Party was killed. God knows what will happen later."

On the impact of Taliban's arrival in Afghanistan on Kashmir, he said "Taliban's influence will be felt. Where it will fall, how much will fall on America, how much will fall on Russia, how much will fall on China, I do not know. And we have to see how much impact it will have."

On August 15, the Taliban entered the presidential palace in the Afghan capital on Sunday and declared its victory over the government after months of violence in Afghanistan. (ANI)