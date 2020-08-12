"It was the public's fault, not of the police", says Sharif, eyewitness of attack on DJ Halli police station

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): It was the public's fault and not that of the police forces, said Sharif, an eye-witness to DJ Halli police station's vandalisation, a member of the Civil Defense group on Wednesday in connection with the Bengaluru violence on Tuesday night.

Sharif, who had come to record his statement with the police in connection with the incident, told reporters that a mob had surrounded the police station and attacked it from all sides.

"We are from Civil Defence and had come to protect the police. People were pelting stones (at the police station), it was the public's fault, there is no fault of the police. I am from DJ Halli, this (police station) is like my temple, my masjid," Sharif said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew was arrested for allegedly sharing a 'derogatory' post on social media that triggered violence in the city last night in which two persons died and around 60 police personnel sustained injuries.

110 accused of arson, stone-pelting, and assault on the police have been arrested in connection with the violence.

The police said that accused Naveen has been arrested allegedly for posting derogatory posts.

Murthy's house was also vandalised by miscreants following the social media post by his nephew Naveen.

The residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was also attacked after the violence broke out.

Section 144 has been imposed in the entire Bangalore city while curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits. (ANI)

