It will be a good Budget for India this year, says Narendra Singh Tomar

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Ahead of the Budget session of the Parliament, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said the upcoming Union Budget will be good for the country.

He said this Budget will be presented taking into account the COVID-19 situation of the country.

While talking to ANI, Tomar said both the houses of Parliament used to function in line with democratic and constitutional norms and this session will be no exception.

Asked how the government will deal with the Opposition on the issue of farm laws in the Budget session, Tomar said, "The Budget session is coming. This will be a good Budget of the central government. The conditions, which are there in the country due to COVID-19, I think the Budget which will be presented will be better and good for the country."

When asked if the Opposition will raise farm laws issues and disrupt the house, Tomar said, "As far as the Opposition is concerned, I think, both houses function in line with democratic and constitutional norms. And I think, the same will happen this time too."

Commenting upon the Congres leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism on the farm laws, Tomar said, "Even Congress does not take Rahulji's statement seriously."

Tomar said the government is sensitive towards farmers and working towards doubling the income of farmers by 2022.

"I still hope that organisations, which are working in positive directions will come forward and the government is ready to think with an open mind for farmer welfares. It is true that the majority of farmers are in support of the farm laws and few are against it. The central government is sensitive towards farmers and we are making decisions to double the income of farmers by 2022," he said.

"The country is gearing up for Atmanirbhar Bharat and farmers' role in it is important and hence the government wants to remove all the confusions of farmers. So, we have decided that if farmers have objection regarding any clause and it is logical and if we had made few mistakes, then we will accept the solutions that will emerge from talks," Tomar added.

A day ahead of the Republic Day tractor rally by farmers in Delhi, Tomar said the agitation against the farm laws, which has been going on for almost two months, will end soon.

The minister said farmers and the police administration have the responsibility to ensure a peaceful tractor parade tomorrow.

Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Intelligence in Delhi Police, Dependra Pathak on Sunday said, "The tractor rally will enter Delhi from Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders and return to its originating points. From Singhu, it will pass through Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi border, KMP Expressway, and then return to Singhu."

Farmers from all across the country are marching towards Delhi to take part in the scheduled rally. Tractors from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have reached on Tikri border as the farmers sit in for protest for nearly two months.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)