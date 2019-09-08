It would be difficult to replace Ram Jethmalani: Abhishek Manu Singhvi

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday termed late veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani as "a feisty, ebullient and a high spirited person" while adding that it would be "difficult to replace him."

Jethmalani passed away earlier today at his residence here. He was 95.

Speaking to ANI, Singhvi said, "I am very sorry that this Sunday morning I heard about Ram's passing away. Despite our huge age difference, he was a very warm friend. I have known him for decades."

"My wife and I spent lovely evenings with him sharing all manner of jokes, likes, dislikes or anecdotes. A feisty, ebullient and a high spirited person who will be difficult to replace in our public, political, legal life and in our social milieu," Singhvi said.

"Ram's love for legal education, students, law universities remained undiminished till the end. Starting with his Bar Council Chairmanship and till his early nineties, he would leave all to reach a lecture at Pune or other cities. Many educational institutions are today orphaned," he added.

The veteran lawyer, parliamentarian and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani passed away at his residence on Sunday, just six days short of his 96th birthday. (ANI)

