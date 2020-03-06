Italian Couple tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): An Italian couple on Thursday tested positive for Novel Coronavirus, informed Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), Rajasthan Government, said.

"Out of the 247 samples which were collected for coronavirus tests, 239 have been tested and all but two were found to be negative, an Italian couple was found to be positive for the virus. The remaining samples are yet to be tested," said the official

"Total 229 people came in contact with positive cases of coronavirus, out of these persons, a total of 76 samples were taken for tests and 68 out of these samples have tested negative and results of eight samples is yet to come," Additional Chief Secretary further said.

As many as 30 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in India, including 16 Italian nationals who were part of a group visiting the country.

Coronavirus has so far killed more than 3200 people globally. (ANI)

