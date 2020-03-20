Italian national, who recovered from COVID-19, dies due to heart failure in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): An Italian citizen, who had recovered from COVID-19 and was free of virus since March 14, died due to heart failure at Fortis Hospital in Jaipur on Friday.

"The death has occurred due to heart failure. The patient was free of COVID-19 since March 14, 2020. He was a chain smoker and otherwise vulnerable," Fortis Hospital said in a statement.

According to the statement, the deceased was a resident of Lombardy region in Italy. He was admitted in Fortis hospital in Jaipur on February 28 this year for breathing problems where he was referred to SMS Hospital.

On admission in SMS Hospital on February 29, he was found to be COVID-19 positive on March 2. However, he had recovered from the virus and tested negative on March 14. Later he was again transferred to Fortis Hospital on March 19 for his co-morbid condition.

Senior official of SMS hospital told ANI, "He had recovered from COVID-19 and had tested negative and was discharged by SMS hospital, Jaipur 4 days back. He was admitted again to a private hospital there, for his co-morbid condition, and died due to illness."

His wife said that she was satisfied with the treatment given at the SMS hospital and appreciated the team of doctors.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of people infected with the virus in Uttar Pradesh stands at 22, including one foreign national as of Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

