ITBP, CAPF, state police personnel take pledge to conduct safe 'Mahakumbh' in Haridwar

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 28 (ANI): Ahead of the month-long Kumbh event, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and Uttarakhand Police personnel on Sunday took a pledge to conduct a safe Kumbh at Har ki Pauri in Haridwar.

The Kumbh will be held from April 1 to 30 in Haridwar.





The Uttarakhand government has already released a set of guidelines that is to be followed, which requires people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms, including a negative RT-PCR test report.

The state government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kumbh is held periodically at four different locations in India (Nashik, Haridwar, Prayagraj and Ujjain) every four years. (ANI)

