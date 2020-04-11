ITBP carries out fumigation, sanitisation in Arunachal Pradesh's Kimin

Kimin (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 11(ANI): The 10th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday carried out fumigation and sanitisation at Budh Bazar in Kimin of Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

Various other initiatives have also been taken by ITBP in order to aid those suffering due to the nationwide lockdown.

A nationwide lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25 for 21 days as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, one positive COVID-19 case has been reported from in Arunachal Pradesh so far.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 7,447, including 6565 active cases. So far, 642 patients have either been cured or discharged while 239 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

