ITBP conducts search in avalanche-hit Lahaul village as local trapped

"An avalanche hit Bargul village in district Lahaul today at about 11:30 am. 1 local reported to be trapped. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Team is conducting a search operation in the entire area with the help of avalanche search equipment, " ITBP said in a tweet. (ANI)

