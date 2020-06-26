New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself here on Friday, Police said.
The ITBP Constable shot himself with his service rifle in the premises of Delhi's Karol Bagh police station.
The Constable is said to be a resident of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)
ITBP Constable commits suicide in Delhi: Police
ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2020 22:50 IST
New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself here on Friday, Police said.