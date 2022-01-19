ITBP Daredevil's bikers to participate in Republic Day parade for first time

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The 'Daredevil' bikers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will showcase ten kinds of formations at the Rajpath on the Republic Day Parade this year for the first time.

According to ITBP, Lotus Formation, Border Man's Salute, Fly Riding, Pawan Chakki, Horizontal Bar Exercise, Six-Man Balance, Arrow Position, Jaguar Position, Sentinels of the Himalayas and the theme-based Pyramid on 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the 75th Anniversary of India's independence will be showcased as formations on the moving bikes by the Himveers of the ITBP.

The Daredevils (Janbaz) team of ITBP is practicing hard at the Rajpath every day for the demonstrations.





A total of 146 personnel and 33 Bullet Motorcycles of ITBP will participate in the Mission 'Daredevils'.

The Daredevils team of ITBP was formed in September 2017.

This is for the first time that an ITBP motorcycle contingent will showcase its skills at the Rajpath at the Republic Day Parade.

Raised in 1962, the ITBP guards the icy frontiers of the nations in the Himalayas. (ANI)

