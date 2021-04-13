ITBP defuses pressure cooker IED in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh), April 12 (ANI): The 45th battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Monday recovered a pressure cooker IED near Rakasnala in Narayanpur.

It was defused on the spot.



The Road Opening Party (ROP) of ITBP found the IED around 10 in the morning.

ITBP had recovered a pressure cooker bomb at Kurusnar village near Narayanpur on Thursday also.

Twenty-two security personnel lost their lives while 31 others sustained injuries in the encounter that took place between security forces and Naxals along the Chhattisgarh's Sukma-Bijapur border earlier this month after a party of jawans was ambushed by Naxals near Jonnaguda village. (ANI)

