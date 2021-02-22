Around 250 jawans got vaccinated in a special session at ITBP Headquarters in New Delhi.
ITBP DG, 250 jawans receive first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

ANI | Updated: Feb 22, 2021 20:02 IST


New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): India-Tibet Border Police Director-General Surjeet Singh Deswal on Monday received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at ITBP headquarters in New Delhi.

Along with Deswal, around 250 jawans were vaccinated against COVID-19 in a special drive started for the force personnel.
Meanwhile, the Additional Director-General (Medical), who heads all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and other senior doctors from CAPFs received their second jab of the vaccine at a private hospital in Chanakyapuri today.
According to an official figure, So far, out of 14,000 health care workers of the CAPFs, 11,000 have taken their second jab of the COVID vaccine. (ANI)

