ITBP DG SS Deswal trekked 44 km, meets ITBP personnel on Amarnath Yatra route

Baltal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 15 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General (DG) SS Deswal trekked 44 kilometres with senior officers of the force and met ITBP personnel deployed on the Amarnath Yatra route on Monday.

Deswal was accompanied by the senior ITBP officials from force headquarters. He personally inspected all the security arrangements made by the ITBP troops on the Amarnath Yatra route and encouraged them to continue with the good work.

As there is a high footfall of tourists and pilgrims this year, ITBP personnel are consistently extending a helping hand to the devotees to make their Char Dham Yatra more convenient and safe.

Recently ITBP personnel administered oxygen to 81 devotees who were feeling breathless at a high altitude on the Baltal route and shielded them from shooting stones as well. Deswal complimented the security forces involved in this kind of cooperation and security work and motivated them to keep up with the good spirits.

ITBP troops have been specially trained and deployed on the Baltal route to ensure special security arrangements for the devotees this year. The security personnel constantly keep a check on pilgrims' safety during their journey and provide them with all the possible aid including first aid and oxygen, in case of an emergency situation.

For the first time, ITBP personnel were seen carrying portable oxygen cylinders on their back on Baltal route, so far hundreds of pilgrims have been administered oxygen.

Situated at an altitude of 3,888 m, the Amarnath cave is considered as one of the holiest shrines for Hindus.

The Amarnath Yatra is conducted every year during Shravani Mela, which starts from July and continues till August. The Yatra takes place from the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The holy cave remains open during this period and it attracts lakhs of pilgrims every year. (ANI)

