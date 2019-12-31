ITBP Director General SS Deswal to handle additional charge of CRPF DG

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General RR Bhatnagar will be demitting the office on Monday after heading the force for more than 2 years.

ITBP Director General SS Deswal will hold additional charge of the CRPF DG as its new head has not been announced yet.

Deswal will continue to head the force as an additional charge after retirement on the superannuation of RR Bhatnagar, a government order said.

Bhatnagar, 1983 UP cadre IPS officer, is demitting the office today. He was appointed as CRPF DG in April 2017.

Before heading the CRPF, Bhatnagar was the Director-General of the Narcotics Control Bureau. (ANI)

