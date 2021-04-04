ITBP distributes COVID-19 protection kits to underprivileged families in J-K's Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 4 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel distributed COVID-19 protection kits containing masks, sanitiser and soap to families below the poverty line (BPL) in far-flung and impoverished villages of Udhampur on Saturday.



Speaking to ANI about the initiative, Ranjit Prasad Sub-Inspector ITBP said, "We have already conducted seven camps, this is our eighth camp. These are the villages that are the most remote ones in Udhampur. We also spread awareness about COVID-19 appropriate behaviour."





"I am very glad that along with the duty of giving security at the borders, we also get a chance to do such "internal duties". We all are feeling a sense of satisfaction."

Jammu and Kashmir has 3,574 active COVID-19 cases, including 359 cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronaviruses fatalities in the Union Territory has reached 2,005 with 2 deaths on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare. (ANI)

