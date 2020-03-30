Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): 19th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday distributed essential ration items to stranded migrant labourers and their families here amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown.
Hundreds of migrants, a majority of whom are daily wage workers started rushing on foot to their native places from different states amid uncertainty over their livelihood following the announcement of a 21-day nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. (ANI)
ITBP distributes ration to stranded migrant labourers in Himachal's Kinnaur
ANI | Updated: Mar 30, 2020 05:15 IST
