ITBP distributes ration to stranded migrant labourers in Himachal's Kinnaur

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): 19th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday distributed essential ration items to stranded migrant labourers and their families here amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

Hundreds of migrants, a majority of whom are daily wage workers started rushing on foot to their native places from different states amid uncertainty over their livelihood following the announcement of a 21-day nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. (ANI)

