ITBP facility in Delhi looking after 399 people who came from China

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): As many as 399 people who came back from Wuhan in China have been looked after by an expert team of doctors and medical professionals at the Chhawla facility of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) here.

Out of the 399 people, seven are from the Maldives and one from Bangladesh, the ITBP said.

The ITBP said, five persons were shifted on Tuesday to Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi as a precautionary measure and they are stable. While two more persons were shifted on Wednesday to AIIMS for medical (Hypertension) reasons, which was not linked to any symptoms of infection of Coronavirus.

Coronavirus originated in Wuhan in December and has since then spread to various parts around the world.

China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate.