ITBP gets 1st two trainee hostels in any Central Armed Police force with fully central air-conditioning systems

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Wednesday got the first two trainee hostels in any Central Armed Police force with fully central air-conditioning systems.

A total of 800 trainees can stay in these two hostels located in Berawas village of Ramgarh, 25 km from Alwar city in Rajasthan.



Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday inaugurated these two hostels and 83 family residences at ITBP's Central Training College (CTC) in Alwar.

As per the ITBP, these buildings are meant for the use of the trainees of the institute and the personnel of the force and their families respectively.



"With the construction of these houses, now 100 per cent housing satisfaction has been made available to the jawans posted in CTC, ITBP and their families so that all the ranks posted in the campus will be able to stay in the camp premises along with their families," said the ITBP.

The ITBP said "the special thing about these hostels is that these are the first hostels in any Central Armed Police Force to have fully central air-conditioning systems", and that "a total of 800 trainees can stay in these two hostels".

The CTC was conceptualized due to the need for recruitment and training of the ITBP force. The Ministry of Home Affairs had given approval in 2012 to set up this centre in Alwar.

Initially, the institute was started from Ramgarh Panchkula, Haryana due to the non-availability of necessary infrastructure for training.

In 2013, the foundation stone of the CTC was laid at the present site, Berawas. The Rajasthan government had provided 300 acres of land to the ITBP for this. It started operations from this site on December 16, 2014, after shifting from Haryana's Panchkula.

The purpose of setting up CTC in ITBP is to train the subordinate officers appointed by direct and departmental recruitment in the force and conduct other promotions and other courses during their service.

From 2015 till date, this centre has trained about 15,000 officials in different cadres, the ITBP added. (ANI)

