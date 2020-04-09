ITBP hospital at Greater Noida dedicated for COVID-19 treatment: DG ITBP

By Ankur Sharma

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): After quarantining hundreds of people at its facility in Chhawla, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) hospital at Greater Noida has been declared COVID-19 hospital by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), ITBP Director-General SS Deswal said on Wednesday. The hospital has been vacated by all other patients.

To check preparedness, Deswal on Thursday and Friday will visit Chhawla camp and Greater Noida hospital.

"Quarantine centres were set up for those who were evacuated from different countries. Most of them have been sent to their homes after they tested negative. Now we are ready for the next task. Our camp has a capacity of 1,000 people for Delhi only. We have also set up hospital facilities," Deswal told ANI.

"There is a 200-bed hospital of ITBP in Greater Noida which has been designated for treating COVID-19 patients by the MHA. We are prepared to deal with patients. Training has been imparted. We also have the equipment. Our hospitals across the country are ready so that we can treat people who are infected with the virus," he said.

Deswal also said that the headquarters of ITBP is operating with just 15-20 per cent staff as some of them have been asked to stay at home.

"There is no lockdown for forces. They are part of essential services. Our headquarters are operating on 15-20 per cent staff. They have been asked to stay at home. But, they will be available for duty at any time if the need arises," he stated.

Deswal has asked his men, who are at home, to not waste time and keep doing activities to keep themselves active.

"During the lockdown, some jawans have the impression that they sit freely at home. There is more time one has during the lockdown, use it wisely. Keep doing activities. We have to only change the pattern of our physical activity," Deswal said.

"Earlier, we used to gather in parks and play man to man contact games. There is a need for more physical activity for mental stability in the time of coronavirus crisis so that we will be able to perform any type of duty for the country," he added.

He also said that ITBP personnel are making essential services available to people in far-flung areas.

"In law and order, we have our deployment in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh. We are making essential services available to people and arranging food and water for poor people in addition to security duties," the DG ITBP further said.

Deswal has also written a message to ITBP personnel asking them to stay fit for any eventualities amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19. (ANI)

