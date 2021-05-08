ITBP IG takes stock of arrangements at Delhi's Sardar Patel Covid centre

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) IG Anand Swaroop on Friday visited Sardar Patel Covid care centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, to review ground arrangements.

The IG visited the facility for the fourth time in the past 6 days to see the patients.

At present, the centre is managing over 400 Covid patients on oxygen support. The Covid facility was jointly established by Delhi government and ITBP. Started functioning on 25 April, 2021, more than 918 patients have been admitted to the centre, according to an official statement.



Oxygen supply at the centre has been normalised and there is no lack of oxygen for the patients. "Adequate medicines are being provided by the District administration to the centre for the admitted patients. There are instances when many patients whose oxygen level was as low as even 60 were provided much needed care and now many of them have improved to the level of 80s and 90s."

Hygiene and sanitation, food, stress counsellors services are being provided to the people inside the centre. All these facilities inside are available free of cost, the statement added.

Senior ITBP officials are regularly visiting the wards of the centre to meet with the patients. (ANI)

