ITBP introduces "modern search and rescue" technique in training module

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has introduced a "modern search and rescue operation" technique in its updated training module.

ITBP Inspector General (Training) I.S. Duhan told ANI, "The purpose of the modern rescue training is to make our troops able in taking minimum time during the rescue operation in any incident."

The officer mentioned that the move is adopted considering ITBP's role as a first responder whenever there is any disaster in the Himalayan range.

"Modern search and rescue operation technique is being adopted in the training of ITBP troops. We have been successful by adopting this new technique on many occasions," Duhan said on the sideline of an event being organised by the ITBP at National Police Memorial.

Besides, the officer said, we have stressed on e-office and surveillance equipment training based on the equipments we are procuring from the Central government. Our focus is to train all troops in handling the surveillance equipments."

"Modern search and rescue operation training as well as surveillance equipment training is being provided to a few batches in a Madhya Pradesh-based training centre. The trainers in the training institute were trained in other institutions. Those trainers have been providing training to our jawans," Duhan added.

The officer said these new training modules will help the ITBP in handling different situations it faces while its deployment that covers from Ladakh to Arunachal.

Asked about the way ITBP changes its training curriculum, Duhan said: "Every year we modify our training curriculum after organising a conference in which we take cognisance of the suggestions given by field commanders."

"We have also established a Research and Development team which suggest about changes keeping in view of recent training modules adopted in foreign countries. As per the unanimous decision, new changes are implemented in the string courses."

Presently, the officer clarified, "we don't have any problem and we are able to face any challenge anytime or duty provided by the Central government.

ITBP also provides mountaineering, rock climbing, Himalayan ranger, survival and skiing courses for its troops, he said.

"As ITBP is deployed in high altitude areas, its troops are specially trained how to do their duty in such circumstances," Duhan added.

Raised in 1962, the ITBP guards the 3,488 kms India-China borders. The force is also deployed in various internal security duties. (ANI)