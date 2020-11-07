ITBP jawan carried elderly voter in Mujaffarpur to polling booth

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], November 7 (ANI): The ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) jawans carried elderly voters to a polling booth in Muzaffarpur in the third and final phase of the Bihar polls.

The coronavirus pandemic failed to dampen the voters' enthusiasm as several elderly and differently-abled electors came out to vote in large numbers.

In Katihar, an old and sick man with an IV drip in the arm was brought to a polling station on a cot by his family members.



Locals in Muzaffarpur's Sirnia village also constructed a temporary bridge on a water stream to help voters reach polling station.

The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 55.69 per cent in the first phase and 53.51 per cent in the second phase of polls for 243 member assembly. (ANI)

