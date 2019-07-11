ITBP jawans participate in mock exercises to check disaster management preparedness

Dehradun (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans participated in mega mock exercises at several places here on Thursday to check disaster management preparedness in the state.

More than 15 teams of ITBP with required equipment participated at 15 places across the state, ITBP mentioned in a tweet earlier today.

"Hypothetical earthquake scenario would be created in which it will be presumed that an earthquake of 8 magnitudes on Richter Scale has occurred with its epicentre at Sundernagar at Mandi and all districts of the state have been affected severely," Director cum Special Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management DC Rana had said in a statement on Wednesday.

A tabletop exercise was also conducted here ahead of the state-level drill by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) senior consultant Major General (retired) VK Naik, where he gave a detailed presentation on conducting the exercise.

"Preparedness and response in case of disaster need to be properly coordinated and entire exercise should be drilled up to the lowest level. This mock exercise would help in knowing the efficacy of Incident Response Plan of State Disaster Management (SDMP), DDMP and Departmental DMPs at the respective level," Principal Secretary Revenue-Disaster Management Onkar Sharma had said in the statement.

NDMA, army and other paramilitary force personnel also participated in the exercise. (ANI)

