ITBP joins hands with Uttarakhand govt for promoting adventure tourism at Tehri Lake

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 22 (ANI): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and tourism-development-board">Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) on Monday joined hands to promote adventure sports activities at Tehri Lake.



Gambhir Singh Chauhan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), ITBP, and Prashant Arya, Director of UTDB signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard, according to a statement.

With this, the Tehri Lake Adventure Institute will now be administered and managed by ITBP for 20 years from now.

The institute will impart training of water sports including kayaking, canoeing, rowing, sailing, parasailing, paragliding, water rescue and life-saving course. It will also benefit ITBP and other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and State Police Forces in the field of water sports, the statement said. (ANI)

