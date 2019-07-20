ITBP kick-starts eight-day celebrations to commemorate Kargil War victory

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday kicked off eight-day Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration program to commemorate India's victory in the war on Saturday.

The paramilitary force will organise various events at the border areas and the areas of its deployment. Border population and villages of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh will be the main focus of the programmes.

Blood donation camps, sports events, medical camps, awareness lectures, debate competitions, excursion tours for the children, photo gallery and many other events will be organised from July 20 to July 27, an official statement said.

The ITBP has been celebrating the 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas with some other outreach programs such as felicitating heroes and bravehearts of Kargil and their families and organizing special programs in memory of Kargil heroes.

The Force will be showcasing the Kargil related movies or short films in which heroic tales of Kargil heroes will be shown to the remote villages of Himalayan borders.

"ITBP salutes Kargil War heroes. Special series of programmes being organised across the country (Specially in the border villages) from 20 to 27 July, 2019 by ITBP to highlight the tales of bravery of the Kargil War Heroes," the paramilitary force said in a tweet later in the day.

According to the official statement, a five-kilometre marathon will also be organised during the celebrations. Wreath laying at the memorials of bordering areas will also be undertaken. (ANI)

