ITBP kick-started eight day Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration program on Saturday. (Photo tweeted by ITBP)
ITBP kick-started eight day Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration program on Saturday. (Photo tweeted by ITBP)

ITBP kick-starts eight-day celebrations to commemorate Kargil War victory

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:37 IST

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday kicked off eight-day Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration program to commemorate India's victory in the war on Saturday.
The paramilitary force will organise various events at the border areas and the areas of its deployment. Border population and villages of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh will be the main focus of the programmes.
Blood donation camps, sports events, medical camps, awareness lectures, debate competitions, excursion tours for the children, photo gallery and many other events will be organised from July 20 to July 27, an official statement said.
The ITBP has been celebrating the 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas with some other outreach programs such as felicitating heroes and bravehearts of Kargil and their families and organizing special programs in memory of Kargil heroes.
The Force will be showcasing the Kargil related movies or short films in which heroic tales of Kargil heroes will be shown to the remote villages of Himalayan borders.
"ITBP salutes Kargil War heroes. Special series of programmes being organised across the country (Specially in the border villages) from 20 to 27 July, 2019 by ITBP to highlight the tales of bravery of the Kargil War Heroes," the paramilitary force said in a tweet later in the day.
According to the official statement, a five-kilometre marathon will also be organised during the celebrations. Wreath laying at the memorials of bordering areas will also be undertaken. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 22:01 IST

Setting aside political rivalry, BJP bigwigs pay homage to Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Keeping political rivalry aside, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Saturday came forth to express their grief over the demise of Congress' 81-year-old stalwart Sheila Dikshit due to cardiac arrest here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 21:53 IST

As desired, Sheila Dikshit to be cremated in CNG crematorium

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Honouring her wish, the cremation of Congress' stalwart Sheila Dikshit will be done using the CNG method at the city's oldest cremation ground, Nigambodh Ghat, on Sunday at 2.30pm.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 21:44 IST

PM Modi pays tribute to Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit at the latter's residence.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 21:22 IST

Sheila Dikshit: An affable leader who made a mark as Delhi chief minister

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): An affable and articulate leader with an easy connect with people, Sheila Dikshit was a prominent face of the Congress who was prepared to take on difficult challenges and left a mark on the country's polity as a leader who improved Delhi's infrastructure.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 21:16 IST

Will be challenging to carry forward Sheila Dikshit's legacy:...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Congress leader and son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Saturday said it will be very challenging to carry forward his mother's legacy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 21:16 IST

20 years of Kargil Vijay: INS Vikramaditya, Suvarna open for...

Karwar (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Navy ships Vikramaditya and Suvarna were kept open for the general public here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 21:06 IST

Navy Chief to commission fifth naval Dornier aircraft squadron on Monday

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 20 (ANI): Indian Navy is all set to commission fifth Dornier Aircraft Squadron at Chennai on July 22.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:49 IST

SC allows Gaurav Dutt's wife to withdraw plea for independent...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court has allowed Sreyashi Dutt, wife of former senior police officer Gaurav Dutt who allegedly committed suicide and blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the suicide note, to withdraw her plea for an independent inquiry into the death of h

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:49 IST

MP man beaten to death for allegedly stealing peacock

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): A man was beaten to death by a group of villagers for allegedly stealing a peacock in Lasudiya village here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:27 IST

Do what is right for the nation: Robert Vadra to Priyanka

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Extending support to his wife and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, businessman Robert Vadra on Saturday advised his wife to do "what is right for the nation".

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:13 IST

Rajasthan: This government school teaches Sanskrit 'shlokas' and...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 20 (ANI): Setting a distinctive example of communal harmony, a government school in the city's Bhatta Basti area in Shastri Nagar, teaches students to recite Quran and Sanskrit 'shlokas' -- all under one roof.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:11 IST

'Can't defy my party' was Sheila's response to Vijay Kumar...

New Delhi (India) July 20 At a time when leaders switch sides every now and then, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who breathed her last on Saturday, remained committed to Congress throughout her life, said BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Malhotra, one of the seniormost political figures in the n

Read More
iocl