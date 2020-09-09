ITBP launches 7-day trekking expedition to spread awareness on COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): The 19th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has launched a 7-day trekking expedition in Sarahan in Kinnaur district in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the ITBP, the expedition will cover border villages in the state to spread awareness on COVID-19.
"The expedition team includes four women personnel," informed ITBP.
According to the Union Health Ministry, Himachal Pradesh has reported 2,326 active cases of COVID-19, 5445 cured/migrated/recovered and 60 deaths as of September 9. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2020 12:24 IST
