ITBP launches cycling expedition from its Pegong base in Sikkim to raise COVID-19 awareness

By Ankur Sharma

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], October 18 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday launched a cycling expedition from its Pegong base in Sikkim to border villages of the state to raise COVOID-19 awareness. Samdup Lepcha, Minister of Culture, Road and Bridges Department, Sikkim flagged off the team.

"Total 218 Kilometers will be covered by the ITBP team in the course of 20 days in difficult terrains. The minister praised the role of ITBP in border guarding and other contributions in the state," ITBP said in an official statement.



"The team will generate more awareness among masses of the border villages on COVID-19 related issues, will organize medical and veterinary camps, distribute hygiene and sanitation items etc. and also spread awareness about various government missions for the welfare of the society at large. It will also spread awareness about recruitment in ITBP," it added.

The 18 member team of ITBP will cover difficult terrains in the expedition. Most of the members are highly trained mountaineers and rescuers. The expedition will reach its destination at Gurudongmar lake which is at an extremely high altitude before returning back.

Raised in 1962, the ITBP is primarily a mountain force known for being deployed in harsh Himalayan borders of China since its inception. With more than 215 successful mountaineering expeditions undertaken till now, the force shall complete 58 years of its raising on October 24. (ANI)

