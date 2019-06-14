ITBP men perform Yoga in freezing Ladakh ahead of Yoga Day

Ladakh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 14 (ANI): Ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) performed yoga at an altitude of 18,000 feet in freezing Ladakh.

In a video released by ITBP, the personnel are seen doing Suryanamaskar and breathing exercises as they gear up for the 5th International Day of Yoga.

"Himveers of ITBP gearing up for 5th International Day of Yoga at 18,000 feet in Ladakh", ITBP tweeted along with a video clip.

International Yoga Day is celebrated throughout the world on 21 June every year. The concept of Yoga Day was formally promoted in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the very first year of his tenure.

Modi founded the Ministry of AYUSH which deals with natural methods of treatment including Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha.

Shripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister of State for Ministry of AYUSH announced 'Yoga for the heart' as the theme for Yoga day for 2019. (ANI)

