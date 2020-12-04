ITBP names pups after sites of face-off with Chinese Army

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) named newly born 17 Belgian Malinois pups after Galwan, Shyok, Khardungi, etc where Indian troops are engaged in a face-off with the Chinese army.

This is for the first time when such names have been given to pups belong to the Indian security forces.



"Competent Authority is pleased to approve the following names for the pups. These names have been decided after threadbare deliberations to move away from anglicised western' names, and to name our K9 assets on our own cultural and operational ethos," an official communication of ITBP said.

"The pups have been given catchy names that resonate with the names of our deployment, as a mark of respect to all the troops guarding the excruciatingly tough borders of this nation," ITBP said.

A female pup has been named Ane-la and others are Sasoma, Chip-Chap, Galwan, Shyok, Daulat, Saser, Chang-Chenmo, Rezang, Rango, Yula, Mukhpri, Charding, Srijap, Chung-thung, Imis, Sultan-Chusku, Khardungi. (ANI)

