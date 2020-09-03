Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sep 2 (ANI): The 40th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) recovered a pressure cooker IED near a bridge on a road between Hathijhola and Samudpani in Rajnandgaon District on Wednesday.
The IED was safely neutralised by ITBP troops.
According to officials, the ITBP troops were accompanied by a canine on the spot.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
ITBP neutralises pressure cooker IED in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon
ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:51 IST
