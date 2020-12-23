ITBP organises cyclothon under 'Fit India Campaign' in Leh

Leh (Ladakh) [India], December 23 (ANI): A cyclothon was organised by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Leh at 11,500 feet under 'Fit India Campaign', on Tuesday.

Jamyang T Namgyal, Lok Sabha MP flagged off the cyclothon. The purpose of the event is to keep jawans fit in the areas where the temperature is less than -20 degrees, said the ITBP.



Earlier, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju had launched the second edition of the Fit India Cyclothon via social media on December 7. The mega cycling event will run till December 31. The event will be held across the country in each district and citizens can participate by registering on the Fit India website, cycle daily a distance of their choice, and share their images and videos on social media tagging @FitIndiaOff and using the hashtag -- #FitIndiaCyclothon and #NewIndiaFitIndia.

Encouraging the citizens to take part in the mega event, Rijiju had tweeted "Cycling is a great way to stay fit & reduce carbon footprints. I invite all of you to the 2nd Fit India Cyclothon with your family & friends from Dec 7-31. Let's join the clarion call of PM @NarendraModi Ji 'Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz' #NewIndiaFitIndia #FitIndiaMovement."

The inaugural edition of the Fit India Cyclothon was launched by the Sports Minister in January 2020 in Panaji, Goa. This event was organised with the aim to get the people involved in outdoor activities and to start a cycling culture across the country. It saw the participation of over 35 lacks cyclists from across the country. (ANI)

