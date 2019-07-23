ITBP organises 'Run for Martyr' in Amritsar to commemorate Kargil war heroes

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 23 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Tuesday organised an event 'Run for Martyr' in Amritsar to commemorate the heroes of Kargil war.

The 5-kilometre race, which started from the market area of New Amritsar and finished at the ITBP camp, was organised by the 52nd battalion of ITBP.

ITBP kicked off eight-day Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration programmes on Saturday to commemorate India's victory in the war against Pakistan.

The paramilitary force is organising various events at the border areas and the areas where it has been deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Blood donation camps, sports events, medical camps, awareness lectures, debate competitions, excursion tours for children, photo gallery and many other events will be organised from July 20 to July 27, an official statement said.

ITBP has also been conducting programmes felicitating heroes and bravehearts of Kargil and their families.

Kargil related movies or short films will be played at remote villages in the Himalayan border. (ANI)