ITBP organises Yoga at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday organised Yoga session at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur here.



More than 7,000 patients were discharged so far after treatment from this ITBP-run centre, said the ITBP in a statement.

The ITBP had on October 8 organised a painting competition for COVID-19 infected children at the ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur.

The competition was organised to keep the children motivated as they are undergoing treatment at the centre. The children participated in the competition wearing face masks and maintaining social distance. (ANI)

