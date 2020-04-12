ITBP organises yoga classes for Italy evacuees at Chhawla facility

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) conducted yoga classes for at least 480 Indians who were evacuated from Milan and Rome in Italy last month and have been quarantined at the Chhawla facility in Delhi.

These classes were organised by ITBP instructors.

The final sampling of 263 evacuees from Rome, who were housed at the facility, was done after 14 days of quarantine on April 5, the reports of which are still awaited.

A day before, on Thursday (April 4), the first batch of 217 evacuees who had arrived from Milan tested negative for the coronavirus.

ITBP released a statement saying, "Final sampling of 263 evacuees from Rome, Italy housed at Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Facility, Chhawla was done after 14 days of quarantine. Reports awaited. Earlier yesterday, the first batch of 217 people that arrived from Milan were tested negative for #CoronaVirus."

The batches have been quarantined at the ITBP facility since their arrival on March 15 and March 22, respectively. At least 480 evacuees are being looked after at the ITBP Chhawla quarantine facility.

The statement from ITBP further said, "The batches have been quarantined at the ITBP facility since their arrival on 15 March and 22 March. At present, a total of 480 evacuees from Italy are being looked after at the ITBP Chhawla quarantine facility." (ANI)

