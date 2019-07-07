The pilgrims on the Baltal route of Amarnath Yatra on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)
The pilgrims on the Baltal route of Amarnath Yatra on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

ITBP personnel administer oxygen to Amarnath yatris in Baltal

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2019 11:24 IST

Baltal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 7 (ANI): Braving all odds, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel administered oxygen to over 50 pilgrims who were feeling breathless at 12,000 feet during the Amarnath Yatra on Sunday.
Impressed by the services provided, pilgrims were seen saluting and cheering for the ITBP personnel.On Friday, the personnel were seen helping Amarnath Yatra pilgrims cross a rocky bridge at the foot of a waterfall in Baltal with shields in their hands.
Speaking to ANI, one of the pilgrims had said, "It is not easy for someone to come forward to help, risking their lives at stake. We are really thankful to ITBP personnel who have been helping us on routes."
The 46-day-long yatra began on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and will conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima.
Situated at an altitude of 3,888 m, the Amarnath cave is considered as one of the holiest shrines for Hindus. The Yatra takes place from the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district. (ANI)

