ITBP personnel perform yoga with dogs in tow

Lohitpur (Arunachal Pradesh)[India], June 19 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel from Animal Training School (ATS) located at Lohitpur performed Yoga with dogs, ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21.

ITBP personnel performed asanas along with dogs on the river bank near ATS situated in beautiful Lohit valley of Arunachal Pradesh. Photographs of the event show the dogs, doing the yoga asanas along with their masters. One picture shows the soldiers standing in ankle-deep water twisting to complete a posture with the dogs cradled in their arms.

Earlier this month, personnel from the central armed force performed yoga at an altitude of 18,000 feet in freezing Ladakh.

"Himveers of ITBP gearing up for 5th International Day of Yoga at 18,000 feet in Ladakh", ITBP tweeted along with a video clip.

ITBP is one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces of India and is deployed along India's border of Tibet.

International Yoga Day is celebrated throughout the world on 21 June every year. The concept of Yoga Day was formally promoted in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the very first year of his tenure. (ANI)

