ITBP personnel rescue man stuck in mountain cliff in Sikkim

Lachung (Sikkim) [India], January 10 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday rescued a local person who had been stuck in the middle of a mountain cliff here.



"A rescue team from the 48th Battalion of ITBP mountaineers rescued a person identified as Ujwal Rai with the help of locals after hours of hardship. The person was nervous, scared and shivering. He had sustained minor injuries and first aid was provided to him," ITBP said.

According to police, the rescued person had gone to the cliff behind General Reserve Engineer Force camp in Lachung to repair a water pipeline. After he got stuck on the steep and difficult cliff, police team rushed to the spot. Later, ITBP personnel were called to rescue the person. (ANI)

