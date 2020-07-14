ITBP personnel take part in sapling plantation drive in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Sunday participated in a plantation drive by planting about 7,000 saplings across the state.

Forest Minister of Himachal Pradesh Govind Singh Thakur and Commandant of Shimla ITBP camp Deepak Kumar Pandey also participated.

Thakur said that the paramilitary forces here are complying with the Centre's decision of planting saplings by the forces.

"The ITBP has organised a plantation drive here. Close to 150 jawans would be planting about 1,600 saplings. The Centre has ordered that all paramilitary forces in the country would be contributing towards the betterment of the environment as well," Thakur told ANI.

"I am thankful to the ITBP for their services on the border as well as improving the environment and ensuring greenery in the state. The ITBP has adopted this 2-hectare land here and I am sure that the jungle would blossom," he added.

Pandey said that the forces apart from serving the country on borders can serve the ecology contributing to the nation.

"Protecting the environment is also a part of serving your country as well. We've planted more than 7,000 saplings in Himachal Pradesh today. We will plant more saplings in the coming days," Commandant of Shimla ITBP camp Deepak Kumar Pandey told ANI. (ANI)

